 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert