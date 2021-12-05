This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greens…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, tem…