For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
