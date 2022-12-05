 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

