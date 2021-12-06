Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greens…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…