For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
