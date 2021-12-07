Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
