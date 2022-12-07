This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
