Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

