For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
