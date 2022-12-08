This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Greensboro area sh…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Gre…