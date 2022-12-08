 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

