Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

