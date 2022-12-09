Greensboro's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
