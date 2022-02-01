Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.