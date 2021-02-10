 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

