This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Friday, Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
