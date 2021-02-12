Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Greensboro Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.