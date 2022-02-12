For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
