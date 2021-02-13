Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
