Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

