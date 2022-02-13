This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast c…
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The foreca…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensbo…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatur…