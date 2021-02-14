Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.