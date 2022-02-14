Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.