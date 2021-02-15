 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News