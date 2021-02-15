Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.