Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

