Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.