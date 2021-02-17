Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.