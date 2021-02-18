Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Friday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
