Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Friday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.