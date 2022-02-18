 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

