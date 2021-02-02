Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
