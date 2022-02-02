This evening in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly clo…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensbor…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees t…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Sno…