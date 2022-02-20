 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

