Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 5…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a bris…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We…