Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

