Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Gree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 5…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a bris…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We…