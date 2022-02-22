Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.