Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

