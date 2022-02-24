Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
