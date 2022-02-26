 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

