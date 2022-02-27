 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

