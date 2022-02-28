 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert