Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

