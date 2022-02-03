 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert