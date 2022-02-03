Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
