For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. E…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro a…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. The for…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect tempe…