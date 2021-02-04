 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

