This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
