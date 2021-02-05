Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Gr…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro a…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro tomorrow. The for…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. W…