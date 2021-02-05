Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.