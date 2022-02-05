 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

