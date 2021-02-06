Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

 Skip to main content
This evening in Greensboro: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

