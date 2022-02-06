Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
