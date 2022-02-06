 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Monday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

