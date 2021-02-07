Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
