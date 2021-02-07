 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News