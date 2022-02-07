Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.