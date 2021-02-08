 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

