Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

