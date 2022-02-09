This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …