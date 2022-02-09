 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

