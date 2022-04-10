Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
