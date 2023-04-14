Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.