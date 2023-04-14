Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
