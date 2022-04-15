 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

